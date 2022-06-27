At least 3 people were killed, 50 injured after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Missouri after hitting a dump truck

Related
Three women in their 50s are dead and four more people injured after Amtrak train crashes into a car in California
Three people were killed and four others - including one child - were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a car at a crossing with no guardrails or signs in Brentwood, California. Authorities say the car pulled into a long rural dirt driveway near the intersection of Orwood Road...
Photos of Amtrak Derailment Show Train Flipped After Dump Truck Collision
"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries," Amtrak said in a statement sent to Newsweek.
West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead after invite to pilot ‘oldest flying Huey’ without licence
A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
Amtrak derailment – live: At least three dead and 50 hurt after train derails in Missouri with 275 on board
Three people have been killed and at least 50 injured when an Amtrak train carrying 275 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.Lt Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press conference that at least three people had died, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the truck.The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 12:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak. “There were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard,” Amtrak said in a statement. It said that the company is “deeply saddened” to learn about the deaths of three people, two passengers and the truck driver.The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers hit a vehicle in rural California.
Multiple dead after at least 12 vehicles collide in different spots on Arkansas highway
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest...
PICTURED: Couple killed in motorcycle crash after their Harley Davidson hit an antelope on Memorial Day
The couple killed in a freak accident when their Harley Davidson collided with a 100-pound antelope that leapt into their path along Utah's Highway 12, in Monday's Memorial Day crash, have been identified. Sixty-two-year-old Levi Grant, a Dawes County Commissioner and well-known local business owner, and restaurateur Mimi Wheeler Groves,...
'You don't expect this': Families prepare to bury Texas teens who died in crash after graduation rehearsal
When seniors at W.B. Ray High School in Texas cross the graduation stage Friday afternoon, there will be two empty seats. One is for Matthew Garcia, a big brother who was excited to be the first person on his mother’s side of the family to graduate from high school, according to his aunt.
Virginia Sailors Who Were Reported Missing Found Safe After Getting Struck by Lightning
A Virginia couple has confirmed they are safe after they were reported missing while sailing to Portugal. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Friday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones reached out to its command center in Virginia to let them know they're safe and on their way back to Hampton. At the time they were 80 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia.
Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged
A Virginia Beach couple who set sail for Portugal earlier this month is now missing after not returning home on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Tuesday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, left Hampton, Virginia on June 8, heading for Azores, Portugal. They were supposed to return on Monday, but did not, sparking the Coast Guard's search for them.
25-Year-Old Woman Thrown 10 Feet In The Air, Fatally Gored By Bison In Yellowstone National Park
A 25-year-old woman has died after being gored by a bison on Monday at Yellowstone National Park. According to TODAY, the woman, who was visiting Yellowstone from Ohio, came within 10 feet of the bison, when the bison turned and charged her, lifting her 10 feet in the air. The...
Mom Says Son's Orange Sneakers Led to Rescue From Mississippi River Following Barge Crash
A mother is saying her son’s bright orange sneakers were what led to his miraculous rescue recently on the Mississippi River following a barge crash, according to WCCO. On June 3, Jeremy Koenig, 45, and his four kids, who ranged in age from 11 to 3, were fishing in the Mississippi River in Red Wing, Missouri, when a barge collided with their small boat, cops said. The children were all wearing lifejackets, according to Central Daily.
Former Nascar driver Clint Bowyer hits and kills woman, 47, while driving at 65mph and she 'walked on highway ramp' in the Ozarks
Former Nascar driver Clint Bowyer hit and killed a 47-year-old woman walking on the highway ramp in Missouri. Bowyer, 43, hit Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, while driving westbound on US 54 near Missouri Highway 242 when it was 'almost dark' around 9pm on June 5. Bowyer will not be...
One person dead, two in critical condition after multiple rescues on California mountain
Two people were rescued from a Northern California mountain in critical condition Monday and a third person died amid “tough” conditions, authorities and a witness said. The incident involving the fatally injured victim, who wasn’t identified, was reported early Monday on Mount Shasta, near the Oregon border, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mother Killed, Kids Injured After Tourist Boat Captain Cuts Parasail Line
The victims were dragged along the water until the parasail hit the old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys.
3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility
As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
Alligator Attack Leaves Man Dead as Reptile Drags Victim Into Pond
Local authorities decided to remove the reptile from the pond on Friday, and determined that it should be euthanized on site.
Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video
A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
Georgia siblings, including a 3-year-old, drown in lake on the same day
Three siblings drowned on the same day last week during a boating excursion on a lake in Georgia last week, according authorities and local media. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the three siblings drowned Thursday in the Amity Recreation Area on Clarks Hill Lake. Coroner Tim Quarles identified the...
Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
