The U.S. economy contracted more than previously thought in the first quarter of 2022, according to the third and final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter, more than the previously estimated 1.5% contraction, according to the BEA. The change in the third estimate is primarily due to a revision to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) that was partly offset by an upward revision to private inventory investment. For comparison, in the fourth quarter of 2021, GDP increased by 6.9%.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO