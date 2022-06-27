Health officials await additional monkeypox vaccines; Cases climb to 48 in New York City

New York City waits for more monkeypox vaccine as cases climb to 48 00:24

NEW YORK - There are now 48 cases of monkeypox in New York City.

City health officials are waiting for additional doses to vaccinate people who may have been exposed.

The demand was overwhelming, and all appointments were booked through Monday.

There were long lines at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic last week.

So far, most of the cases are in men who have sex with men, or some other close contact.