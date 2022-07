In a shocking twist (like multiple scenes in the series), Paramount+ has made the decision to not move forward with the third season of Why Women Kill, stopping it dead in its tracks following a two season run. Variety reports that although the anthology project was given its Season 3 renewal in December 2021, Paramount+ decided to axe the production before going any further with it. The news will come as a shock not only because of the previous renewal, but due to the following behind the dark comedy. With each season more scandalous and bloody than the one before it, it’s a shame that audiences won’t be able to see what story was going to be told next in the Marc Cherry created drama.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO