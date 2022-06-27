ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayra Flores: Attacked By Democrats 'Because I Was Born In Mexico'

By Adrian Carrasquillo
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"I'm just making note of the fact that I'm running against someone who was born in Mexico and is now against other immigrants coming," Gonzalez told Newsweek in response to...

Pedro Alvarado
3d ago

my mother came from mexico and accomplished sooo much with very little because she was raised to appreciate EVERYTHING.. these people whom grew up in america that had things handed to them dont appreciate anything.. she is proud and rightfully so and i applaud her..good for her..

Sammey Sizemore
3d ago

so what this person is the best thing that has happened to America scene Trump. she is a honest person hard working. came here legally.that is what dam Democrats are upset over.they cannot control her hahaha🙃

Debbie Statham
3d ago

She may have been born in Mexico but, she came here legally. She is the American dream success story.

