Morales Family Restaurant, 135 W. Main St., is closed permanently, according to a June 12 note on its Facebook page. “We want to thank all of the community of Stoughton for being along our side in this very special and blessing of a journey of building our restaurant. We unfortunately have to close permanently with today being our last day open. This is not a goodbye but a see you later on (heart emoji). You all have made this a dream come true with all the support, once again, thank you Stoughton.”

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO