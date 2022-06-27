Khloé Kardashian Receives An Outpouring Of Love On Her 38th Birthday — See Who's Made Tributes To The Reality Star

@khloekardashia/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is being showered with affection on her 38th birthday. The star's friends and family have been taking to Instagram throughout the day to pay tribute, posting sweet messages and throwback photos.

One of the first to celebrate the June 27 occasion was of course, mom Kris Jenner , who called her daughter "my beautiful bunny."

"I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend , teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude," she gushed. "You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character."

"You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity," continued the matriarch. "I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl."

Kardashian's new brother-in-law Travis Barker posted a photo and sent her well wishes, as did Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble and longtime bestie Malika Haqq .

"Noise does not define you, in fact it can’t even change your beautiful soul. A rare diamond. A precious stone, that may not always get the appraisal it deserves," wrote Haqq. "But I see how you continue to hold your value. I am so proud of the woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, business partner and over all loving spirit that you are.To know you, is to love you. And you are so very loved."

Other pals like Jonathan "Food God" Cheban and Jen Atkin celebrated the day as well, though the Good American co-founder's siblings have yet to do so — except for Kourtney Kardashian , who posted a video the night before noting her big day was coming up.

Scott Disick hasn't acknowledged the birthday yet via social media, and neither has her on-off beau and baby daddy Tristan Thompson .