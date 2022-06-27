ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian Receives An Outpouring Of Love On Her 38th Birthday — See Who's Made Tributes To The Reality Star

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pga1v_0gNgRCPF00
@khloekardashia/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is being showered with affection on her 38th birthday. The star's friends and family have been taking to Instagram throughout the day to pay tribute, posting sweet messages and throwback photos.

One of the first to celebrate the June 27 occasion was of course, mom Kris Jenner , who called her daughter "my beautiful bunny."

"I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend , teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude," she gushed. "You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWdKe_0gNgRCPF00
mega

"You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity," continued the matriarch. "I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl."

TRISTAN THOMPSON HAS TROLL EJECTED FROM NBA GAME FOR REPORTEDLY SPEWING 'INAPPROPRIATE THINGS' ABOUT THE KARDASHIANS

Kardashian's new brother-in-law Travis Barker posted a photo and sent her well wishes, as did Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble and longtime bestie Malika Haqq .

"Noise does not define you, in fact it can’t even change your beautiful soul. A rare diamond. A precious stone, that may not always get the appraisal it deserves," wrote Haqq. "But I see how you continue to hold your value. I am so proud of the woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, business partner and over all loving spirit that you are.To know you, is to love you. And you are so very loved."

Other pals like Jonathan "Food God" Cheban and Jen Atkin celebrated the day as well, though the Good American co-founder's siblings have yet to do so — except for Kourtney Kardashian , who posted a video the night before noting her big day was coming up.

Scott Disick hasn't acknowledged the birthday yet via social media, and neither has her on-off beau and baby daddy Tristan Thompson .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jen Atkin
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Nba Game For
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Gives A Shout-Out To Her Plastic Surgeon For Her 'Perfect Nose'

It's only been a few months since Khloé Kardashian shared why she went under the knife and got a nose job, but now it seems like the reality star couldn't be happier with the results. So much so, when her plastic surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia wished the blonde babe a happy 38th birthday on Monday, June 27, she wrote back a sweet note. "Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success," the doctor gushed. The Good American co-founder shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you for my perfect [nose emoji]."In April 2020, the Keeping Up...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Todd Chrisley, 53, of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Reveals Mom Nanny Faye, 77, is Battling Bladder Cancer As He And Wife Julie, 49, Beg Fans For Prayers After Their Conviction For Financial Crimes

Todd Chrisley’s mom, Nanny Faye, 77, is currently battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed in fall 2021. Bladder cancer develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. It is highly treatable when caught in the early stages of the disease.
CANCER
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

74K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy