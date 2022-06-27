Woman, 20, dies after being shot early Monday in north Aurora

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Jeremy Jacob Rocha in the deadly shooting on I-70 that stemmed from a street racing incident. The shooting happened June 18 in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.John Jaros died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That's when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him. Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department. Rocha, 20, was arrested in Commerce City last week. He faces charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer. Rochais scheduled to appear in court on July 27 in Adams County District Court.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO