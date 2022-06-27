ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman, 20, dies after being shot early Monday in north Aurora

By THE SENTINEL
sentinelcolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | A 20-year-old woman was shot early Monday while in the vicinity of East 13th Avenue and Ursula Street in north central Aurora, and she later died, according to police. Police...

