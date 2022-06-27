ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Father Pummels His 3-Year-Old Son's Accused Killer In Ohio Court

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A father recently attacked his 3-year-old son's accused killer while in an Ohio courtroom , according to the Kansas City Star .

In a video obtained by the television station WLWT , Tonio Hughes can be seen running up behind the defendant, 22-year-old Desean Brown , and landing several blows to his head before deputies wrestle Hughes to the ground and call for backup. They handcuffed him, but he attempted to rush Brown a second time before he was escorted out of the court room. After the incident, a judge ruled Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days in jail.

“Everything inside him, just the pain and everything, took over,” Faith Burton , a friend of Hughes’ family, told the WLWT. “He did what I think any of us would do.”

Brown is accused of killing Hughe's girlfriend Nyteisha Lattimore in 2020. Investigators said that Brown stabbed Lattimore to death before putting Lattimore and Hughes' son, Nylo, in the Ohio River . The child's remains have never been found. Brown's defense team attempted to suppress a taped confession between Brown and investigators from the upcoming trial in the pre-trial hearing on Thursday (June 23), but the judge denied the request and ruled that the confession will be permitted as evidence.

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty for Brown.

OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Safe Haven Baby Boxes on the rise

CINCINNATI — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to ban abortions in Ohio soon after, women not ready for parenthood may look at other options. In Ohio, there's the Safe Haven law enacted in 2001 to help reduce the number of babies abandoned...
SCDNReports

Contaminated Medicine Sold at Ohio Drug Stores

The FDA is warning Ohioans about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state. Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. According to the FDA, the bacteria causes an increased risk of invasive infections with potentially life-threatening consequences in folks with compromised immune systems.
92.3 WCOL

