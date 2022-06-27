Wild, Wild Quest Scavenger Hunt to begin at MGM Resorts Properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Rewards is launching a first-of-its-kind Las Vegas scavenger hunt called The Wild Wild Quest. MGM Rewards members will be able to scan QR codes located throughout MGM properties for a chance to win prizes.

Additional QR codes will be hidden in MGM Rewards commercials airing nationwide and online.

The scavenger hunt is set to run between June 29 and July 11, during which time QR codes will be unveiled in plain sight and in everyday objects at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur. Hints about where QR codes are hidden can be found online or on printed hint cards in guest rooms.

MGM Rewards members will be able to win one of 100 prizes, including a grand prize that includes flying on a private jet with Usher, VIP passes to his show, an upgrade to NOIR status, a three-night stay at ARIA’s Sky Suites, a cooking experience with an MGM Resorts celebrity chef, and $15,000 in cash.

Participants must be residents of the United States and be over 21.

Visit the Wild Wild Quest site for more information.

