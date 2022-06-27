ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27m7p2_0gNgHq3h00

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

During its third hearing, the committee flashed its website on the screen behind lawmakers, with Thompson asking “those who might be on the fence about cooperating to reach out to us” through the panel’s tip line.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The panel’s investigators on Thursday also sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

The committee was also expecting a new bath of documents from the National Archives. However, a letter from acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, sent the same day Thompson announced the delay in hearings, says the new information would be released July 8.

The previous effort to delay hearings into July came after Thompson suggested the panel may consider adding additional hearings. The panel is still set to review the role extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played in the attack, with another set to review Trump’s inaction despite scenes of violence at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have been doing this, this is one […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy