ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZlYz_0gNgHj7q00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Sayre woman sentenced for Aggravated Assault

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Sayre has been sentenced to incarceration for 14 to 60 months after her December 14, 2021 arrest in which a child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and placed on a ventilator with a brain injury, according to the Bradford County DA’s office. Tabitha Stevens, 26, of Sayre […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have been doing this, this is one […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested on counterfeit money, drug charges

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Horseheads was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Cayuta in Schuyler County, police say. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2022, Briandavis M. Strong, 40, was arrested and charged with the following: Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
CAYUTA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
WETM 18 News

Montour Falls man arrested on assault charges

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Montour Falls was arrested following a domestic incident in June where he allegedly obstructed someone’s breathing. According to police, Corey S. Bond, 36, was arrested on June 24, 2022, for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in the village. Bond was charged with the following: […]
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath man dies in fatal I-86 crash

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Bath died earlier this week after a fatal crash on Interstate-86, according to New York State Police. State Police identified the driver as Michael Hennessy, 20. Police say that on June 1, 2022, while traveling east on I-86 in the Town of Erwin approaching the Interstate 99 access […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Family looking for missing Jamesville teen

(WSYR-TV) — A Jamesville family is looking for a 16-year-old girl whom they say ran away on June 18.  Mahoniss (Mani) Graham was last seen at her home on Odell Place between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the 18th.  Mani is 5’7”, 175 pounds with brown and red hair that is […]
JAMESVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man indicted for Elmira weapon possession

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been indicted on multiple charges of weapon possession after his initial June arrest in Elmira, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Carlos Rodriguez, 25, of Ithaca was indicted on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and three counts of Criminal […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Burdett man charged with trying to violate protection order 150 times

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman early last month has been arrested again for allegedly trying to violate a protection order more than 150 times, the Sheriff’s Office said. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 28 in […]
BURDETT, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing van from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a minivan from a business in Elmira in May, according to court documents. Edward Epps was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 16 in connection to the theft. The indictment said that on May 25, 2022, Epps allegedly stole a […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Downtown Elmira multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Traffic is flowing normally at the intersection and all debris has been cleared from the roadway. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed in downtown Elmira Friday afternoon after a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Reports of the multi-vehicle crash on the Clemens Center bridge just south of Water Street came into 18 News around 4:15 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested for choking another person in Horseheads during the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 30, was arrested on June 26, 2022, for allegedly choking somebody after a domestic dispute in the Town of Horseheads. He was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested for possession of meth manufacturing items

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested earlier this week on several felony drug charges after a vehicle stop, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. John Chaffee, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after police conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls. […]
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

NY caretaker charged with identity theft

SOMERS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hyde Park has been accused of stealing from her care recipient. According to New York State Police, troopers in Somers partnered with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after receiving a tip from a financial institution. Together they determined that 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee impersonated and stole from […]
SOMERS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy