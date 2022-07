Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA. Boston Children’s Museum will be open late to celebrate summer and play with the Imagination Carnival! This after-hours celebration will include carnival games, performers, foods, prizes and more! Fun carnival games will be set up inside and outside the Museum and all your favorite exhibits will still be open for exploration and play. The carnival is a limited capacity event and advance tickets are required. Tickets are $25 per person and include admission to the Museum, unlimited play at the game stations, and fun prizes for all children at the end of the night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO