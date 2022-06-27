ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

"Not Your Incubator," "This Is Not Democracy," And 25 More Powerful Protest Signs From This Weekend's Demonstrations For Abortion Rights

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410tHp_0gNgFBoK00

Note: This article contains mention of rape, which may be hard for some to read.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , a decision that will affect the health, financial well-being, and freedom of millions of people. In response, people took to the streets in protest in cities across the United States and even in other parts of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7kws_0gNgFBoK00
Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Here are some of the most impactful protest signs from this weekend:

Editor’s Note: BuzzFeed supports a person’s right to an abortion. If you, like us, feel impassioned about abortion rights, learn more or find a local fund to donate to here .

1. "How does a gun have more rights than a woman!?!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIu9G_0gNgFBoK00
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

2. "My abortion saved my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qepF_0gNgFBoK00
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

3. "Not a woman. Still need abortion access."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ay8pr_0gNgFBoK00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

4. "Roe has fallen but we have not."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbGyO_0gNgFBoK00
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

5. "Keep your rosaries off my ovaries."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEI2W_0gNgFBoK00
Samuel Corum / AFP via Getty Images

6. "Women's body, women's choice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYjbe_0gNgFBoK00
Samuel Corum / AFP via Getty Images

7. "We won't go back! Religion has no place in government!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QllCP_0gNgFBoK00
Samuel Corum / AFP via Getty Images

8. "Land of the free my ass."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsAlZ_0gNgFBoK00
Samuel Corum / AFP via Getty Images

9. "You will never have the comfort of my silence."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP3DM_0gNgFBoK00
David Mcnew / Getty Images

10. "My daughter deserves a choice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYhmL_0gNgFBoK00
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

11. "Not your incubator."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcJXh_0gNgFBoK00
David Mcnew / Getty Images

12. "Abortion is healthcare."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxjoB_0gNgFBoK00
David Mcnew / Getty Images

13. "Ignore abortions like you ignore mass shootings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxaLX_0gNgFBoK00
Owen Franken - Corbis / Getty Images

14. "Make women's rights great again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKkLs_0gNgFBoK00
Owen Franken - Corbis / Getty Images

15. "You can only ban safe abortions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2GNH_0gNgFBoK00
Owen Franken - Corbis / Getty Images

16. "Pregnancy can kill me. But it's all about being 'pro-life,' right?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5ckL_0gNgFBoK00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

17. "Forced birth in a country with no universal healthcare, no universal childcare, no paid family and medical leave, highest rates of maternal mortality. This is not about life. It is about control."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Voqhr_0gNgFBoK00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

18. "I wish my uterus shot bullets so the government wouldn't regulate it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4QOq_0gNgFBoK00
Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

19. "Second class citizen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qVOa_0gNgFBoK00
Probal Rashid / LightRocket via Getty Images

20. "Reasons women get abortions: none of your business."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQNjy_0gNgFBoK00
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

21. "Seriously?! My mom already marched for this!! We will not go back!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRuIM_0gNgFBoK00
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

22. "We won't breed for you!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VK95_0gNgFBoK00
Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images

23. "Legal abortion saves lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2wTM_0gNgFBoK00
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

24. "You're pro-life until you have to pay child support."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2b4l_0gNgFBoK00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

25. "This is not democracy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBEwc_0gNgFBoK00
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

26. "Raise my rapist's baby? Or go to college? Tell me to my face."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7nMT_0gNgFBoK00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

27. "I shouldn't have less rights than my grandmas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFJBc_0gNgFBoK00
Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

You can learn more about how to still access abortion in the US here and how to donate to abortion funds here .

Community Policy