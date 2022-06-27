29 Kids Who Are Hilariously Annoying Their Parents In The Worst Way This Summer
Kids are home for the summer, which on one hand is good for parents — no more school drop-off line, no more making lunches your kids don't eat, and no more "I need a shark costume for school tomorrow" at 9:13 p.m. the night before.ABC
But — ON THE OTHER FREAKING HAND — having your kids home all day, all summer is no walk in the park either:
Need more convincing? Here are 29 reasons parents might be losing it right now:
1. First, your kids will have way too much time on their hands:
2. Too much time = no good:
My 10 year old nephew told his mom he doesn’t know how his phone broke. He just woke up and it was like that. A few days later she finds he posted this on YouTube. from KidsAreFuckingStupid
3. Like, seriously WTF-inducing "no good":
4. WHAT?! I mean...WHAT?!
Two kids were caught driving their car on a regular road. Happened today from KidsAreFuckingStupid
5. You'll try to do summer-y things, like buy a watermelon, but it will be a mistake:
Bought a watermelon several months ago… it quickly was “lost”, and I assumed someone threw it away by accident.. However while cleaning my kids’ play room, I found it in their toy fridge. My god it stunk!! from KidsAreFuckingStupid
6. You'll stress about how much time your kids spend on electronics while simultaneously being confused by what the heck they do on them:
7. To try and stave off "summer brain drain," you'll encourage your kids to do something creative, but you'll regret it:
8. Like, REALLY regret it:
9. However, no matter how many things you suggest your kids do, they'll whine about being "SO BORED!!!" and do something stupid:
Battle Royale from KidsAreFuckingStupid
"Kids, you complained about us not going anywhere this summer, well guess what? Now we're going to the ER!"
10. And because your kids are SO BORED, they will want play dates, which means you will have to watch another kid...and possibly send a text like this:
The Turtle Sandwich Bites Back from KidsAreFuckingStupid
Or if you let your kid go to someone else's house, you might be on the receiving end of the text which...also not great!
11. Kids will want summer sleepovers...your sanity will not:
My daughter is planning her first sleepover. I’m concerned about #2. from KidsAreFuckingStupid
No biggie — somewhere between the pillow fight and the yoga challenge these kids plan to SUMMON A DEMON!!!
12. If you decide to go on a summer trip, you'll have to do all the trip prep for your kid. 'Cause if you don't...:
13. You should also expect the travel experience to be A) the opposite of relaxing, and B) super embarrassing:
14. But don't worry! Once you're poolside you'll be so glad you're there (Siri, put this in sarcasm font):
Kid shit in the pool in Vegas and now the pool is shut down. Thanks kid 🖕 from KidsAreFuckingStupid
15. Going to the beach won't be any better:
Translation : it makes 1 hour that they're looking for their car keys that their kid buried inside the sand from KidsAreFuckingStupid
16. And even if your kid doesn't lose your keys in the sand, they'll find some other way to mess up the fun:
17. If your trip is to attend a summer wedding — I'm sorry to say — there's a chance they'll mess that up too:
My time to shine from KidsAreFuckingStupid
18. And when you get back from the trip, guess what? Your kids will be bored again and go back to doing ridiculous things:
19. They'll try to pass the time by pranking you...without quite understanding how to do it:
Apparently our 12yo just discovered rickrolling, not sure he quite gets it from KidsAreFuckingStupid
20. You'll be like...LOL?
21. They'll try to prank other people too:
My 11 year old son left this in Walmart for someone to find. I’ve got a real comedian on my hands here. from KidsAreFuckingStupid
22. They'll also just do generally dumb stuff:
23. And — I can't overemphasize this enough — they will complain about being BORED:
24. WARNING: They might break (or almost break) your stuff:
Just a reminder. Hide all of your devices from KidsAreFuckingStupid
25. In fairness, they might try to show you some love, but if so, you should keep your expectations low:
Not to brag, but my daughter has me ranked as the 11th best dad. from KidsAreFuckingStupid
26. They will want to play hide and seek in the middle of the day while you're trying to get things done, and they will be terrible at it:
Hide and seek with my niece from KidsAreFuckingStupid
27. They will also stop you in the middle of a work call to ask you stuff like this:
28. It's a lot...and honestly sometimes you'll just want other people to know what you're dealing with:
Wholesome but fitting… from KidsAreFuckingStupid
29. Lastly, with your kids home ALL DAY you'll want to unwind after they've gone to bed, but — lol — the joke is on you:
What my aunt encountered when she went to pour herself a whiskey on the rocks… from KidsAreFuckingStupid
Comments / 0