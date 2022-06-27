ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County returns to high alert level for COVID-19

By Curtis Koch
 3 days ago

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joined Dean Richards on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the rise in COVID-19 cases and how Cook County is back into a high alert level.

Comments / 24

Valerie Vargas
3d ago

They are wanting everyone to let their guard down, but it's all for the money. So there is no more stimulus money. All political if you ask me.

Reply
3
Dragon Slayer
3d ago

Oh No! everyone has a cold! Now I'll just go about my life as normal.

Reply
17
Theresa Zak
3d ago

here we go again! time to vote red!

Reply(6)
16
