UNC doctor explains what’s causing Justin Bieber’s condition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re a new resident or a tourist, pronouncing place names across the High Plains can be an embarrassing nightmare. However, MyHighPlains.com has collected a cheat sheet for you to use to talk along with the High Plains’ born-and-raised. We asked our community to chime in and let us know about […]

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO