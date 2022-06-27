Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 killed, 50 hurt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) reported another record-breaking week for the state as it continued its longest streak since 2013 in which over 75% of its area has suffered drought conditions. As of June 21, the TWDB reported that 81% of Texas was under drought conditions, which marked the third […]

