Missouri State

Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 killed, 50 hurt

By Dave D&#039;Marko, Russell Colburn, Makenzie Koch, Malik Jackson, Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

Three people have died and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak Southwest Chief train hit a dump truck at a public crossing and derailed.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

