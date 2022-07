Setting off fireworks on the 4th might be fun, but the Sheboygan Police Department says: “Not here.” The fact is that all fireworks are illegal to possess or discharge within Sheboygan city limits, even if they were purchased legally in other parts of Wisconsin. If you’re caught with them, you could be paying more than $376 per violation, and if you’re the parent or legal guardian of a minor who’s caught setting off fireworks in Sheboygan you’ll also have to ante up. Consider, too, that if those fireworks of yours are discharged in a crowded area, you could be facing criminal charges.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO