Read full article on original website
Related
knuj.net
ARMY FIELD MAINTENANCE RIBBON CUTTING IN NEW ULM
There’s a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for a new Army Field Maintenance shop in New Ulm. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gile says the 25-thousand food facility will be used to service Minnesota National Guard wheeled and track vehicles. The facility has ten service bays which will allow southern Minnesota guard units to train on more equipment. Lieutenant Colonel Gile says it should be operational in 30 to 60 days. A ceremony will start at 9 Thursday morning at the site across from Menards.
knuj.net
knuj.net
Darlene “Dee” Sasse
Darlene “Dee” Sasse, age 80, of New Ulm passed away on Wednesday, October 5th at the Living Meadows Senior Living Community in Madelia. A Memorial Visitation be held from 4:00 -7:00pm on Friday, October 21st at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home- South Chapel in New Ulm. Minnesota Valley...
knuj.net
Einer “Jim” Nelsen
Einer “Jim” Nelsen, age 98, formerly of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sundown Lutheran Church, Sundown Township, Redwood County, MN. Service will be held at the church on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Mason. Interment will be at the Sundown Lutheran Cemetery.
knuj.net
FOUR-DAY PUBLIC WORKSHOPS ON NEW ULM COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
An interactive four-day public process to find out more about New Ulm’s Comprehensive Plan starts today (Wednesday). New Ulm City Manager Chris Dalton says a consultant is going to be in town today through Sunday and workshops start this (Wednesday) evening. This workshop this evening will feature an overview of the comprehensive plan and the rapid planning workshops, goals and analysis along with discussion and issues and opportunities. Plus Thursday and Friday there will be tours from 9 – 11 am. Thursday’s tours will be downtown and Upper Cottonwood Street. Friday’s tour will be for northwest New Ulm/Milford area and the East airport area. If you want to go on these tours, you are to meet at the Community Center 600 North German at 9 am. Workshops will be 5:30 to 7:30 pm and will be at the New Ulm Community Center. The public is invited and encouraged to take part in these workshops and tours.
knuj.net
Evelyn Wallace
Evelyn Wallace, age 101, of Escondido, California, formerly of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home in California. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am on Saturday October 22nd at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Saturday at the church prior to the Mass.
knuj.net
Ohmar Schugel
Ohmar Schugel, 95, of New Ulm passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the North Chapel.
knuj.net
FAIRFAX CRASH CRITICALLY INJURES WISCONSIN MAN
The state patrol was called around 9:35 this (Tuesday) morning to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax that left an Appleton, Wisconsin man critically injured. Authorites say a Ford Ecosport driven by Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a Peterbuilt Semi driven by Frank Yost of Lafayette was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection. Yost wasn’t hurt but McCroy was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries. His passenger Georgia McCroy also of Appleton was taken to a hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Fairfax fire, police and ambulance, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, CentraCare and North Air Care all assisted at the scene.
knuj.net
Laura Kiecker
Laura Kiecker, age 85, of Fairfax passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Fairfax with interment in Augustana Lutheran Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.
knuj.net
USDA DECLARES COUNTIES DROUGHT DISASTER AREAS
The U.S Department of Agriculture has declared a few area counties as drought disaster areas. U.S Seccretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says Nicollet, Redwood, Cottonwood and Murray counties are under this declaration which will allow farmers to apply for federal aid. These counties have suffered from severe or extreme drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. Farmers in Brown, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties can also apply for federal assistance.
Comments / 0