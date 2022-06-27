An interactive four-day public process to find out more about New Ulm’s Comprehensive Plan starts today (Wednesday). New Ulm City Manager Chris Dalton says a consultant is going to be in town today through Sunday and workshops start this (Wednesday) evening. This workshop this evening will feature an overview of the comprehensive plan and the rapid planning workshops, goals and analysis along with discussion and issues and opportunities. Plus Thursday and Friday there will be tours from 9 – 11 am. Thursday’s tours will be downtown and Upper Cottonwood Street. Friday’s tour will be for northwest New Ulm/Milford area and the East airport area. If you want to go on these tours, you are to meet at the Community Center 600 North German at 9 am. Workshops will be 5:30 to 7:30 pm and will be at the New Ulm Community Center. The public is invited and encouraged to take part in these workshops and tours.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO