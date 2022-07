The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Environment Protection Agency does not have the authority to mandate carbon emissions reductions from existing power plants. The Supreme Court concluded its term today with two major decisions - one on immigration and one on the environment. We're going to spend the next few minutes talking about that second one, West Virginia vs. the Environmental Protection Agency. And we're joined by NPR's Laura Benshoff. Hi, Laura.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO