A new events venue in St. Louis dubbed The Hawthorn is ready to book events – including galas, concerts and weddings – starting this fall. “The new space, located at 2225 Washington Ave., will be a versatile venue available for special events such as weddings, galas and business events in addition to midsize concerts,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn, which is currently under construction, is now taking bookings.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO