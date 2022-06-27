See who turned out at the St. Louis Cardinals v. Chicago Cubs game

Some people inside the St. Louis Cardinals organization would reportedly “love” to sign veteran free-agent reliever Trevor Rosenthal. The top priority for the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline should be to upgrade the bullpen. I believe that they should add one, perhaps two, arms to a unit that is in desperate need (once again) of new life in the late innings.
The St. Louis Cardinals should consider Matt Moore, an underrated veteran pitcher who could help bolster their bullpen depth. The common names that St. Louis Cardinals fans mention as a potential trade target is Frankie Montas. Of course, with Montas being the best starting pitcher available, such a move would be costly. Think along the lines of one of Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman or Matthew Liberatore and more.
