ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oklahoma Sooners get commitment from 2023 OT Heath Ozaeta out of Washington

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSQde_0gNg6okb00

The Oklahoma Sooners added another piece to the 2023 recruiting class in three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta. A top 10 player in the state of Washington, Ozaeta was a target for several west coast schools including UCLA, BYU, Utah, and Stanford.

Oklahoma earned his commitment less than a week after extending their offer on July 22.

Though considered a three-star player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and On3’s Consensus rankings, Ozaeta is considered a four-star player by On3 Recruiting.

Ozaeta has great size to be an offensive tackle, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 295 pounds. He’s got a nice frame to add more strength and muscle to when he gets to Norman.

He’s an athletic player that is able to get out in space, quickly finds his target, and engages. Ozaeta isn’t simply looking to block his opponent, he wants to put them on the ground. He plays physical but also controlled and with good technique, using his legs to drive his opponent backward, sometimes 10 yards off the line of scrimmage. He also played interior defensive line for Mount Si high school and showed impressive burst and penetration ability. He’s got a strong athletic profile to be a starting offensive tackle for the Sooners.

Ozaeta joins center Joshua Bates in Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line room for the 2023 class and the Oklahoma Sooners are just getting started adding offensive line talent this recruiting cycle.

Heath Ozaeta’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 3 — — —

247Sports 3 — 9 28

247 Composite 3 549 8 45

On3 Recruiting 4 275 4 22

On3 Consensus 3 779 10 53

Vitals

Hometown Snoqualmie, WA

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 295

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • UCLA
  • Utah
  • Air Force
  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • BYU
  • California
  • Cincinnati
  • Colorado
  • Colorado State
  • Nebraska
  • Princeton
  • Stanford

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To USC, UCLA Joining Big Ten

On Thursday night, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to the monumental news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the near future. Meyer opened by saying he's seen a few conference realignment moves that didn't make too much sense to him. However, he sees a natural fit within the Big Ten for USC and UCLA thanks to the amount of players from Los Angeles already scattered around the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bedenbaugh
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M. Baxter is the No. 3...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Byu#Stanford#Mount Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Latest Huge Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Longhorns fans finally received some good news about its recruiting class. Yes, that's said in jest. Earlier this month, the Longhorns hit the recruiting lottery by landing a commitment from five-star quarterback Arch Manning. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning picked Texas over Georgia, Alabama...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy