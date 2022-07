The start of July usually means the start of summer in Washington, but it also means the annual increase of fees approved by the Legislature and the increase of some tolls. The Legislature used a lot of fee increases to help pay for the $17-billion transportation package last session. Some of those fees go up on July 1st. Christine Anthony at the Department of Licensing said most of the fee increases center on new license plates. “They are not fee increases to your vehicle registration,” she said. “They’re attached to when you’re buying a car or if you need to get a replacement license plate.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO