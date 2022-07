Kendall Jenner was spotted in public with Devin Booker just days after news broke that they ended their two-year romance. The reality star, 26, and the NBA player, 25, spent time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, California on Sunday (June 26). In photos that can be seen HERE, Kendall and Devin smiled while looking at each other, almost in a flirtatious way. They both wore sunglasses and dressed casually for the outdoor outing. Are Kendall and Devin just very friendly exes, or are they actually back together?

MALIBU, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO