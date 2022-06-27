ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany thanks “Safe Place” participants

By Vince Lennon
southgatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, GA – The City of Albany would like to thank all of the community partners who assisted us with Operation Safe Place. Dougherty County was instrumental in the success of the initiative as well,...

www.southgatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Albany residents react to Radium Springs Trail plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are trying to make the Flint River more of a draw as they’re working on plans for an extended trail. County leaders say they’ll use a new 3.2 million dollar federal grant and local funds to pay for a 6-mile pedestrian walk that will connect Radium Springs to Downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton’s new found $955K

TIFTON, GA- The City of Tifton was one of nine (9) communities awarded funding through the FY2022 Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant funding. On Thursday, June 29, 2022, Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the official awards made by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Commissioner Nunn stated, “These projects represent strategic investments in revitalizing downtown districts. Downtowns are the heart and economic centers of so many of our communities. These funds will assist in creating a sense of place and connectivity to residents which promotes the economic vitality of our downtowns.”
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about. “Want the city...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Albany business AC units vandalized 3 times

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are seeing more AC units being vandalized, a crime that can cost thousands of dollars to fix. Just recently an Albany business had that happen to them three times in two weeks. Surveillance video shows three men police believe may be connected to the theft.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany train shed death ruled heat related

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office has identified last week’s deceased man who was discovered in a railway yard building. The man has been identified as 65 year old Jerry Lawrence Brown of Albany. Coroner Michael Fowler says the heat-related death was compounded by ongoing...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Operation Safe Place#City
southgatv.com

Water service on hold in Rochelle

ROCHELLE, GA – Once they’re able to turn the water back on in the Newtown section of Rochelle, they’ll be under a boil advisory. Rochelle Mayor Wayne McGuinty says crews are working to restore water service on the west side of town, after an overnight rupture to a water line.
ROCHELLE, GA
CNHI

Krystal joins Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia. Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
MOULTRIE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southgatv.com

Preemptive pediatrics planning for summer

TIFTON, GA – With the kids out of school for the summer, Southwell is encouraging families to use this opportunity to schedule their child’s well visits before school starts back again. While parents may question the point of taking their child to the doctor when they are feeling...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany church air condition units vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The pastor at a church in Dougherty County is praying for vandals to be caught who caused thousands of dollars in damages to the church’s A/C Units. Chris Hall, pastor at Mercedes Baptist Church, said he learned his lesson. “They did that, but it cost...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for wanted woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted woman. Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family protection order and third degree cruelty to children charges. She is described as 5′3 and weighs 177 pounds. Anyone with information...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

South Georgia career fair hopes to combat worker shortage

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - While the unemployment rate is slowly creeping down in Georgia, job seekers say it’s sometimes hard to find good, quality paying jobs. Several people looking for work stopped by the mega career fair at the Department of Labor with their resumes in hand, hoping to find just that.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Pebble Hill Plantation continues effort to preserve slave graves

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Southwell welcomes Brooks as new CFO

TIFTON, GA – Southwell announced that Troy Brooks will serve as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the healthcare system. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 outpatient centers and provider clinics located throughout South Central Georgia.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

CVS to end limit on Plan B purchases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - CVS is reversing its position on sales of an emergency contraceptive pill. The company told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that it will no longer put limits on the Plan B pill. In the next 24 hours, CVS will remove the emergency contraceptive pill purchase limits,...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy