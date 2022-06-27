Albany thanks “Safe Place” participants

TIFTON, GA- The City of Tifton was one of nine (9) communities awarded funding through the FY2022 Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant funding. On Thursday, June 29, 2022, Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the official awards made by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Commissioner Nunn stated, “These projects represent strategic investments in revitalizing downtown districts. Downtowns are the heart and economic centers of so many of our communities. These funds will assist in creating a sense of place and connectivity to residents which promotes the economic vitality of our downtowns.”

TIFTON, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO