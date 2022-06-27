ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Hillcrest Hope seeks backpacks

tncontentexchange.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Hillcrest Hope is going to hold a back-to-school event in early August. However, prior to that event, the transitional housing staff is seeking community help to collect backpacks filled...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals

Before the pandemic, there was no room in the budget for Kate Murphy’s children to buy lunch at school. She and her husband would buy in bulk and make bag lunches at home. So the free school meals that were made available to students nationwide amid the crisis have brought welcome relief, especially since her husband lost his job last year at a bakery company that closed.The free meals gave the Essex Junction, Vermont, family one less thing to worry about. “We make just too much money (literally by just a few dollars) to qualify for free or reduced...
EDUCATION
Fast Company

Millions of children could soon lose access to free school meals. Their families are quietly panicking

Hulu Kaopio-Camvel lives on the quiet, outer-Hawaiian island of Molokai, which is only 38 miles long and has a population of 7,000. All groceries come to the island via a barge. Since it’s the only option, residents often feel the shock of food prices, especially with inflation. And during the height of the pandemic and supply chain shortages, the boat sometimes didn’t even make it to shore. “Just to get a gallon of milk was crazy,” she says. What used to cost $8.99 has now surged to $12.99 with inflation. So, for her three school-age kids, the free breakfasts and lunches provided at school were a lifesaver.
EDUCATION
tncontentexchange.com

Celebrate Independence Day with music at the mill

Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) will celebrate Independence Day with a summertime concert on July 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Alley Spring and Mill. The renowned Baker Family from Birch Tree will perform on the banks of Alley Spring in front of the historic Alley Mill. Alley Mill will be open for visitation during the event and a special tour will be held at 7:30 p.m. Bring a picnic-style dinner or your favorite summer treats to enjoy while listening to traditional bluegrass with family and friends. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or lawn blanket and take part in one of the classic celebrations that define the Alley Spring community.
EMINENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy