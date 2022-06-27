Humboldt Eagles 19Us close out busy week in Medford
By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
3 days ago
The Humboldt Eagles 19Us completed their annual Oregon road trip with two more games at the Medford tournament over the weekend, defeating the Fairfield Expos 5-2 on Saturday and falling 7-5 to the host team in the third-place game on Sunday. The local American Legion club travelled...
Judging by Wednesday’s performances, the Humboldt Eagles 19Us might want to use wood bats more of the time. The local American Legion club opted to use the wood bats for a league doubleheader at Siskiyous on Wednesday in order to prepare for the big Casey Yocom wood bat tournament in Reno this weekend.
By Ray Hamill — When Savannah Colegrove looks back on her high school career there are many moments that will stand out. The 2022 Hoopa High graduate was a three-sport star for the Warriors and went out with a bang, winning league titles in volleyball and softball in her senior year, as well as leading the Hoopa girls to a record-setting North Coast Section championship in the latter.
By Ray Hamill — Matt Tomlin arguably had his best year yet coaching at St. Bernard’s, and that’s saying something considering his impressive resume. As head coach of two of the school’s teams, Tomlin guided the Crusaders to unprecedented success in baseball, while also overseeing another remarkable fall in football.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Sentry Eagle 2022 started with a roar as four F-15 Eagles winged their way over the crowded flightline, punctuating a live rendition of the National Anthem and kicking off a day of aerial demonstrations, food and festivities. “Once every couple of years, we open the doors...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says today a wildfire near Applegate Lake is moving toward containment. ODF says, "Firefighters made excellent progress on the Collings Mountain Fire overnight, lining 90% of the perimeter and beginning mop-up operations. All forward progress has been stopped and there is currently no active fire on the landscape. The final size of the fire is seven acres, and the cause remains under investigation."
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. It’s Been Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass. The family of a Lane County woman who went missing...
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
Shady Cove, Or. — Safety on the river is top priority when it comes to the most festive weekend of the summer. Rafting companies, Jackson & Josephine Counties Safety & Rescue along with Fire Districts are all on high alert before the 4th of July weekend begins. “We get...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - ODF firefighters are mopping up a half-acre grassfire that resulted from a structure fire on the 400-block of Nugget Drive in Rogue River. Crews were able to quickly create a break with a bulldozer and firefighters on scene are now reinforcing fire lines and looking for potential new starts. A Type 2 helicopter was also brought out to do a recon flight for additional spot fires in the area.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 28, 2022. The 4th of July Parade will once again be held downtown next Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. South Spring Street will be used for staging of participating vehicles, marching bands, and horse teams. The parade will proceed down Main Street from South Spring Street and end at Veterans Park.
Farmers, ranchers and tribal members alike are urging the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation not to extend its interim operations plan for the Klamath Project, describing it as “unworkable and irrational.”. The plan is a product of complex water management scenario in the Klamath Basin. It provides a formula for...
Hyatt and Howard Prairie continue to draw down and Emigrant continues to rise as the Talent Irrigation District prepares to deliver water starting July 5. TID reminds customers with pressurized lines to not start irrigating until advised by their ditch rider. Reeder Reservoir has begun to draw down, and city...
