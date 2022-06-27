ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Transfer Battle For Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry - Talks Already Held With Player's Representatives

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool and Real Madrid are battling it out for the signature of Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry according to a report.

IMAGO / Phillippe Ruiz

The German international has one year left of his contract and has so far turned down the Bundesliga giant's offers to extend his stay.

Bayern have already started their summer re-build after recently agreeing to a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Sadio Mane for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

That leaves the Merseyside club looking to fill the void left by the Senegalese as well as AC Milan bound Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino who seems destined for Monaco.

According to SPORT , Liverpool have already held discussions with Gnabry's representatives about a potential transfer as they look to add to the attacking signings of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The Spanish publication also claims however that Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old who they see as the replacement for Marco Asensio who is tipped to leave the club.

Liverpool's good relationship with Bayern over the transfer of Mane may help any negotiations in respect of Gnabry but there are reported to be many interested clubs so getting a deal over the line will not be easy.

CBS Sports

Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan to reclaim 'King of Milan' status and win another Scudetto

It was only 11 months ago that Romelu Lukaku left Inter Milan to join Chelsea for a world-record fee of €115 million. That was a defining moment in the recent history of both the club and the player. A few weeks after Inter won the Scudetto, Lukaku and then-manager Antonio Conte -- who believed in him more than anyone else and made him a top striker -- were both gone. The sudden departure left the fans speechless and angry, especially because right up until Lukaku's move, he proclaimed eternal love for the club. What has changed since then? How did Lukaku convince Chelsea to loan him out back to Inter?
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Who stands to benefit from PSG's summer revolution? Mbappe on top, hope for Navas, Neymar could be left out

Paris Saint-Germain's imminent overhaul will redistribute the cards within the squad once more and there will be players who benefit from that and other who will not. Luis Campos is hard at work shaping the French champions' new sporting project as Christophe Galtier awaits confirmation as head coach with Mauricio Pochettino and the capital club still negotiating compensation packages for the Argentine and his staff.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Transfer news: What Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Europe's biggest clubs need

Our team put together in-depth stories on the transfer priorities for Europe's biggest clubs, including a breakdown of what is likely to happen with every player in the squad. The Serie A champs are sitting pretty after their incredible run to the title, ending an 11-year wait to return to the summit of Italian soccer. But that doesn't mean Stefano Piolo and company don't have a lot of work to do to contend in Europe. Our Francesco Porzio took a look at the squad and thinks a new center back and Portuguese midfield Renato Sanches could help plenty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Vieri predicts the impact Di Maria will make at Juventus

Angel di Maria is reportedly close to completing his transfer to Juventus as a free agent. The Argentinian has been one of the world’s most recognisable attackers in the last decade, following successful spells at Real Madrid and PSG. He has just left the French club after a trophy-laden...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Morata vs Dzeko: Tacchinardi advises Juventus on which is better

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has urged them to keep Alvaro Morata if they have to choose between the Spaniard and Edin Dzeko. Juve is dragging their feet in reaching an agreement for the permanent transfer of Morata from Atletico de Madrid. The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus beats European clubs to young Croatian talent

Juventus is constantly on the lookout for the finest talents in Europe as they build their youth teams and their search has taken them to Croatia. Calciomercato reports that they have beaten competition from several top European clubs, including Serie A sides, to sign Ivano Srdoc from HNK Rijeka U17.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

