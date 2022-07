The annual Vandalia fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 2, at the Vandalia Lake. The display is set to begin around 9:20 p.m.Other vendors are also planned for the celebration.”The kettle corn people who were at the Grande Levee will be out there sometime late afternoon/early evening. The guy who sells light up toys, etc will also be out there sometime in the evening,” Jerry Schukar said.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO