Gretna's Brian Csipkes was the lone player to break par during yesterday's first round and leads the 24th Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship at Champions Run in Omaha. Csipkes turned 50 last year, and is competing in just his second senior championship. On a windy and hot day, he bested the field with a stellar round of 71 (-1) to take the lead at the halfway point by one stroke.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO