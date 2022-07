There was confusion this week when someone looked though the women’s draw and saw the name Caroline Wozniacki. The Dane retired in 2020 and has been busy since, having her first child and now pregnant with her second. It was later discovered the rogue drawsheet was one from 2019 that had found its way into the stack of 2022 draws. Wozniacki is here as part of the BBC commentary team, the first time she’s filled that role, and has been offering insightful comments you would expect from a grand slam champion.

TENNIS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO