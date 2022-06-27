Mariah Carey brought her ‘Big Energy’ to the BET Awards while performing next to Latto

Mariah Carey brought the house down during the 2022 BET Awards. The singer surprised the audience by performing next to Latto in the song “Big Energy.” The tune samples Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” — Mariah’s song also samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 “Genius of Love.”

The Latina Diva appeared behind a screen curtain wearing a skin-tight dress while hitting her legendary whistle notes.

GettyImages Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The crowd, including Lizzo and Brandy, were highly impressed and surprised to see the award-winning singer performing live right before them.

GettyImages Mariah Carey onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Carey’s performance comes after TMZ reported that the singer is being sued for at least $20 million for copyright infringement by Andy Stone for her famous song “All I want for Christmas.”

The songwriter claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before Carey released her song under the same name that would go down in history.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the media outlet, Stone believes his song inspired Carey’s, and he wants a part of her profits. He recorded his song in 1989 in Nashville, and the group Vince Vance & The Valiants recorded it and even made a music video.

Forbes reported that a 2016 study by The Economist found that Carey makes about $2.5 million per year for the song. According to the study, she made $60 million by 2016 from the song’s first release. So she may have made more than $72 million from just one song.

Watch below Mariah Carey and Latto perfoming “Big Energy” at the BET Awards