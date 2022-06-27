ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hundreds of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mass. State Police over the weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEjgs_0gNfyH0200

Hundreds of illegal fireworks confiscated by Mass. State Police over the weekend 00:29

BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police confiscated hundreds of illegal fireworks over the weekend.

Aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers, Roman candles, and other types of fireworks were discovered in several cars.

On Friday night, troopers seized 425 items worth about $8,000. The cars had driven to another state for fireworks and brought them back to Massachusetts. Seven people were summonsed on charges of illegal possession of fireworks.

On Saturday, 654 items were seized, including 34 packs of firecrackers for a total of 17,337 individual firecrackers. The fireworks are valued at more than $10,000. Six people were summonsed.

Five more people were summonsed when more fireworks were confiscated on Sunday. Troopers found 501 items worth about $10,000.

State Police will eventually destroy the fireworks.

More than 900 fires in Massachusetts were related to illegal fireworks between 2012 and 2021, according to State Police.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Police issue over 30 summonses for fireworks brought into Mass.

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are cracking down on fireworks ahead of Fourth of July weekend.Officers say they have issued summonses to more than 30 people who brought fireworks illegally into the state over the last few days.Under state law, it is illegal to use, possess, or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.However, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, fireworks shows in celebration of the Fourth of July are returning across the state.Here's a listing of shows in eastern and central Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Illegal marijuana growing operation busted in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An illegal marijuana grow operation was busted in Ludlow. Police seized hundreds of marijuana plants this week and charges are pending against two Connecticut residents. Western Mass News spoke with Ludlow’s police chief who said the two suspects were found growing marijuana in an industrial building near...
LUDLOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Live 95.9

Mass State Police Arrest Two, Seize Drugs Labeled “COVID”

I'm not sure why they did it, but two men who stamped their large amount of cocaine "COVID" have been arrested thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Massachusetts State Police's(MSP) Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team(CINRET). According to a media statement on Mass State Police's Facebook page,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman
WCVB

State trooper has pension taken away in overtime scandal

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Police trooper sentenced last month in the police overtime scandal has now had his pension taken away by the state retirement board. Daren DeJong, the last of eight troopers sentenced on federal charges in the scandal first exposed by 5 Investigates, forfeited his annual pension of more than $76,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Traffic deaths have surged in Massachusetts, report finds

BOSTON -  When the pandemic first hit, traffic dropped dramatically. But new research shows traffic deaths have surged in Massachusetts in recent years.Data from the nonprofit TRIP found that traffic fatalities rose 24% in Massachusetts between 2019 and 2021. Pedestrian deaths also increased by 18%, and bicycle deaths went up 16%.There were 334 traffic deaths on the road in 2019 and 413 in 2021, the data shows. Research has shown drivers on the road during the pandemic have engaged in riskier behavior like speeding, drunk driving and not wearing a seatbelt. "It is possible that many of the individuals who were willing to travel—and even increase their travel—despite the health risks associated with the pandemic were already more willing than average to take other risks," the AAA foundation for Traffic Safety said.  TRIP said changing these behaviors could reduce the risk of a serious crash. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts police stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal fireworks

BROCKTON – Police in Massachusetts are continuing their efforts to reduce the use of illegal fireworks during the summer season.State Police Col. Christopher Mason and Brockton acting police chief Brenda Perez spoke during a Tuesday event about efforts to curtail what has become an ongoing issue in many Massachusetts communities."When I first became the colonel and first became aware of the fireworks interdiction efforts that we did, to be candid with you I didn't appreciate what those interdiction efforts were doing and what impact they had," Mason said. "I quickly heard from the communities that were impacted, predominantly urban communities....
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts drug investigation involving 100 Troopers and officers results in 33 arrests; officers seek remaining targets

A Massachusetts investigation spanning multiple months resulted in a list of suspects arrested on Tuesday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team — a narcotics task force known as CINRET for short — Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, along with various other MSP assets, including the Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, executed a warrant sweep targeting widespread street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded...
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how many police officers were denied recertification in Massachusetts through the state’s law enforcement licensing commission

The state’s law enforcement licensing commission denied recertification to seven Massachusetts police officers ahead of a Friday deadline as it looks to finish administering renewals for thousands of officers across the state. A majority of officers who successfully submitted their information to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST)...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts State police release names of 2 teens who died in weekend crash

(AP) — Massachusetts State Police have released the names of two of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Police said Monday that 19-year-old Vincent Ardizzoni, of Holland, and 18-year-old Shane Douglas, of West Brookfield, died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy