Solana Beach increases waste collection rates with EDCO

This elevated 2 acre lot home comes with wonderful views, tranquility, privacy and a beautiful sparkling swimming pool & spa. Gleaming hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, all new carpeting and a freshly painted interior. Numerous dual pane windows and skylights allow for natural lighting to come pouring in. The delightful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, pendant lighting and a large island for extra countertop space. The first floor has a master bedroom, an additional guest bedroom and a private office. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs and a large loft area. 2500 sq ft indoor basketball court! The indoor basketball court is perfect for the sports enthusiast. Let your imagination run with this tremendous permitted living area. You can create your own state of the art fitness center or Pickleball courts to enjoy "rain or shine". This area also has great potential for an ADU, additional living quarters, or guest house. Additional highlights include a large eat-in kitchen area, a river rock fireplace in the family room, a beautiful master bedroom with huge walk-in closets, a master bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a jetted tub. Large laundry room with windows on both sides and a 4 car garage with ample storage. As you pass through the gated entry, you immediately appreciate the beautiful homes, gorgeous landscaping and pride of ownership in the community.

POWAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO