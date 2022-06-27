ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach increases waste collection rates with EDCO

By Laura Place
Coast News
Cover picture for the articleSOLANA BEACH — Residential and commercial customers in Solana Beach will see minor increases in waste collection rates beginning July 1 as a result of national inflation trends, with organic recycling services covered as part of the rates. Single-family residential customers will see monthly rates for weekly waste...

