EL CENTRO — Although Oklahoma City resident Brandon Fuller may not get to celebrate Independence Day every year, lighting fireworks is always part of the fun when he does. This year he’s in El Centro visiting family and is planning to attend a holiday pool party. So naturally he had to stop to buy some sparklers when he saw a fireworks stand in the Vons parking lot on Imperial Avenue on Tuesday, June 27.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO