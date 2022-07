A recent NBC poll showed that 21% of surveyed consumers in the United States have traded or used cryptocurrency, including half of men between the ages of 18 and 49. In addition, 40% of Black Americans surveyed have used crypto, as have 42% of all consumers between ages 18 and 34. Some of the selling points, according to crypto advocates, include transaction speed, cost, privacy and the perception of crypto as a means for unbanked consumers to access financial services. In addition, 23% of online businesses plan to offer crypto and stablecoin payment options by 2024, and 36% of CEOs say they are ready to accept stablecoin payments now.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO