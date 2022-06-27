ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Things to do in Dallas for Fourth of July weekend

By Tyler Manning
CW33
CW33
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — Independence Day is coming up and it’s time for barbeques, fireworks, hamburgers, hotdogs and patriotism....

cw33.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Dallas Gazette

Fair Park Fourth celebration returns on July 4

Fair Park First and OVG360 invite you to celebrate Independence Day with family, fun, and fireworks at Fair Park Fourth, presented by Regions Bank, on Monday, July 4, starting at 4:30 p.m. Regions Bank is underwriting this and other community events at Fair Park as part of its commitment to advancing community inclusion throughout Dallas. The bank’s Fair Park Fourth presenting sponsorship reflects a multi-year community partnership to bring more free community and family gatherings to the area.
Dallas Observer

It'll Do Club

Since opening in winter 2012, It'll Do has become East Dallas' go-to dance club. Its large interior and spacious dance floor is right up with the best and largest Dallas night clubs, but without the pretentiousness. Young adults, students and trendsetters of every variety gather to dance as underground DJs spin everything from indie rock-infused tracks to old-school hip-hop mash-ups.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Have a Safe and Happy 4th of July!

As the 4th of July holiday rapidly approaches, we would like to remind all of our residents that fireworks of any type are not only dangerous but prohibited in the City of Dallas. Whether you plan to celebrate in your neighborhood or join one of the many community celebrations, here are a few other helpful reminders.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Pizzeria Named Among the 50 Best in the U.S.

Who says you can’t find a good pizza place in Dallas?. No one can anymore after Partenope Dallas ranked number 17 on a new list of the best pizzerias in the country. The list is compiled by 50 TopPizza – an online guide to the best pizzas in Italy and around the world with a preference for style.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Cool Dallas Pools to Visit This Summer

Summers in Dallas can be miserable. Especially when the temps are tiptoeing their way into the “hottest summer ever” record books. And if you don’t have immediate access pool to a pool, you might have to resort to sticking your head into the freezer or cranking up the AC—threatening, as always, the state power grid’s ability to handle power—just to find some relief from the heat.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fourth Of July#What To Do#Things To Do
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Registration Opens for Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is gearing up to host the 26th annual Mayor's Back to School Fair this summer. The event provides Dallas students and families with essential school supplies, valuable services, and other resources free of charge. Johnson announced the details on Wednesday morning, alongside Dallas ISD children and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Dallas Mother Vanished Two Days After She Filed For Divorce From "Ill-Tempered" Husband

Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Celebrates DJ Screw Day By Paying Tribute to the Man Who Shaped Texas Hip-Hop

Texas hip-hop history is not complete without the mention of Robert Earl Davis Jr., known musically as DJ Screw. In Houston, June 27 is reserved to honor Screw. The tempo slows down as the city plays respect to the founder of chopped and screwed, a subgenre of hip-hop that has become synonymous with Texas hip-hop. Dallas, too, is giving Screw his flowers.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

5 Best Hot Dogs in Dallas to Eat This Summer

Dallas is home to several great spots to find the perfect hot dog.The Black Rabbit/Unsplash. It's always come second to hamburgers and sandwiches, but the hot dog is as amazing as it is overlooked. From street vendors selling hotdogs in a parking lot to locally-sourced sausages, Dallas is home to plenty of hot dogs that are much better than your average hot dog.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy