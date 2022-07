BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana lawmakers and election officials are making their final recommendation of what they want election voting machines to look like. The Voting Systems Commission has been investigating the needs and wants of the public for months as the state works to replace decades old DRE voting machines. There has been a push to replace the machines that have been in service since the early 2000s but public trust in the process has been thin. Now with calls of fraud, there is nervousness around the machines.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO