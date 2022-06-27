ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell says brother killed in Morgan Park shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — A Fox News political analyst said his brother was killed in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Friday morning. Chicago police said the shooting occurred at 2:06 a.m. in the...

fox32chicago.com

Juveniles driving carjacking trend in Chicago

Sadly, a 17-year-old is not the youngest suspect that members of Chicago's carjacking task force have seen. They arrested a well-known 11-year-old that was part of a carjacking crew, and it was not his first time.
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting in Chicago's Loop: Police

Five people were shot, two of them killed, in Chicago's Loop early Friday morning on the same block as a city firehouse. According to Chicago police, five men were leaving a business around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells when they got into an argument with someone.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Loop mass shooting: 5 shot, 2 fatally, during argument

CHICAGO - Two men were killed and three others were wounded in a mass shooting near a firehouse early Friday in the Loop. A group of five men were leaving a business around 1:44 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells Street when they got into an argument with a man they did not know who pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed twice at Monroe Street Blue Line station downtown; man in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed twice at the Monroe Street Blue Line station in the heart of downtown Chicago Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed Friday morning, a 25-year-old man was taken into custody and is being questioned. As CBS 2'S Sabrina Franza reported, witnesses said a 42-year-old man ran up the stairs from the Chicago Transit Authority subway station onto Dearborn Street -- and then across the street to the Chase Tower, 10 S. Dearborn St. Witnesses said the man's entire back was injured, and he went into the office skyscraper in search of help. "We were sitting...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people injured, one critically, in Princeton Park shooting early Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.Area detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 33-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. when he saw two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him in the 6500 block of South Green Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot and killed in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Thursday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police found a 38-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:16 p.m. in an alley in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, officials said. The man suffered gunshot...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shoot in Garfield Park.Police said the victim was was walking to his car nera Avers Avenue and Lake Street around 1 a.m. when a man with a gun tried to rob him.The victim is a concealed carry holder and pulled out his gun. Police said the men exchanged gunfire.Both men were shot and taken to a local hospital. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL

