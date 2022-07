Adele might not be ready to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Rich Paul, but that’s not stopping her from being his plus one at his friend’s wedding. People reports that Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers tied the knot with model Kate Bock over the weekend, and Paul was among those invited to the ceremony. The Great Gatsby-themed wedding tasked the guests to wear black-and-white attire, and Adele understood the assignment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO