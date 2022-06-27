ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Christina Perri sets live shows, releases new single from upcoming album

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Perri is taking to the stage to promote her upcoming album a lighter shade of blue, which will now be released on July 15. Christina has scheduled three intimate shows: One at World Café in her hometown of Philadelphia...

Comments / 0

 

jambroadcasting.com

Bret Michaels hospitalized while touring with Poison

Bret Michaels was reportedly hospitalized in Nashville, just before taking the stage on Thursday. While there’s no official word on why he was hospitalized, Michaels, 59, TMZ reported he’s being treated after suffering a bad reaction to medication, triggered by his diabetes. Before the medical emergency, the Poison...
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Frank Zappa catalog, film archive and “Vault” acquired by Universal Music Group

The late Frank Zappa‘s entire song publishing and recording catalog, his film archives and the full contents of his expansive storage facility, known as The Vault, have been acquired by Universal Music Group from the Zappa Trust, the family company overseen by Frank’s four children. In addition, the...
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee plays full set for first time on Stadium Tour

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was finally able to play a full set for the first time on the Stadium Tour. As previously reported, Lee broke four of his ribs ahead of the tour’s launch earlier this month. Against the reported will of his doctors, Lee decided to still play the tour but only for a few songs each night. Whenever Lee would sub out, he’d be replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos.
ROCK MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas

Will Taylor Swift finally get her first Academy Award nod? Her new song “Carolina,” which is for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, is garnering serious Oscar buzz. Billboard points out she wasn’t nominated for The Hunger Games‘ “Safe and Sound” or 50 Shades of Grey‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” We don’t talk about Cats …
CELEBRITIES
jambroadcasting.com

Welcome to the (virtual) jungle: Slash & the Conspirators premiere VR concert

You can now enjoy the shredding of Slash in virtual reality. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist and his solo band, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, have teamed up with Soundscape VR to release a virtual reality edition of their Live at Studios 60 performance. “I’m really excited about this...
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, Andy Grammer and Cyndi Lauper

You want to live next door to ﻿Taylor Swift﻿? Now you can! Seacoast Current reports the home located at 2 Kidds Way in Westerly, Rhode Island, is a stone’s throw away from her house and is on sale for $18.5 million. The beachfront home has several amenities, including a pool, seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths — but being neighbors with Taylor is probably the biggest perk.
WESTERLY, RI

