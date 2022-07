(Anchorage, AK) – Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed the FY23 state operating and capital budgets into law. The spending plan moves Alaska into a new direction with prudent and fiscally responsible investments in public safety, public education, the University of Alaska, and infrastructure projects that create jobs and economic development. It accomplishes all that while saving $1.6 billion dollars of the budget surplus to shield the economy when oil prices eventually decline. In addition, the budget includes a historical 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend for every eligible Alaskan.

ALASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO