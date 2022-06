A man who allegedly gunned down a retired Wisconsin judge in a targeted shooting over the weekend also had a hit list for several high-ranking politicians. Former Juneau County judge John Roemer, 68, was found shot to death at his home on Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Authorities have described the former judge’s shooting as “targeted.” He was discovered in his New Lisbon home shortly after 10:00 a.m. and had been bound with zip ties, NBC News reported, citing senior law enforcement sources.

