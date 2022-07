The city of Worcester has begun treating some of its water bodies for blue-green algae harmful to humans and fish. City officials have asked residents to stay out of Coes Reservoir as contractors spray it on Wednesday with a copper sulfate formula that kills blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Contractors sprayed Indian Lake with the same treatment earlier in June. It’s a preventative measure that may become increasingly common as climate change helps fuel algae blooms.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO