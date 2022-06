The 1999 single “Smooth” by Santana (featuring vocals from Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas) continues to be in the public mind 23 years later, and the Seattle Mariners’ tweet announcing a trade Monday is the latest example of that. The Mariners traded for Carlos Santana, and while that’s not the guitarist and bandleader, but rather the Kansas City Royals’ first baseman (he’s helpfully listed as “Carlos Santana (baseball” on Wikipedia), they still dropped a reference to the opening lines of “Smooth” in their tweet:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO