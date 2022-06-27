ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Need a Retreat? Try One of These 5 Lovely Lake Homes Under a Million Bucks

By Lisa Johnson Mandell
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find yourself yearning for lake life, you might be surprised to learn that you don't have to be a multimillionaire to own a waterfront residence. We plunged into nationwide listings and found five charming lake homes all priced below $1 million. These refreshing residences could all work as weekend...

www.mysanantonio.com

San Antonio Current

Winos and rhinos come together at a new winery and rhino reserve north of San Antonio

Rhinory, a winery that opened late last month north of San Antonio, is bringing together winos and rhinos in a Texas Hill Country setting. The Fredericksburg winery includes both a tasting room and a reserve for Blake, a Southern White Rhino who resides on the 55-acre property. Folks can sip Rhinory’s vino while watching the 4,000-pound animal mosey about the property. The rhino is visible both from the tasting room and a grove of large oak trees next to one of his feed stations and a watering hole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tips on home improvement and maintenance from two New Braunfels housing professionals

Two local professionals discuss what to look for when buying a home in the current market. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact Newspaper spoke to a local real estate agent and roofing professional on what to look out for in the current housing market. The following conversations were lightly edited for length and clarity.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip Idea? San Antonio, Texas’ Amazing Skywalk is a Great Option

If you're looking for a cool road trip destination, San Antonio, Texas always has much to offer. Have you visited the new Skywalk that was completed last year?. Many of us are jonesin' to get out of town, for obvious reasons. But perhaps we're not in a position to do something overly expensive or dramatic right now. Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful places to which we can travel right here in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newheadlines.art

Guadalupe River Fishing Report

Guadalupe River Fishing Report. We have had high to “too” high flows most of the season. When the water temperature heats up in the early summer, the guadalupe bass migrate from their spring habitat to deeper water. It’s no secret that the guadalupe river boasts some of the...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The San Antonio Barbecue Bucket List

Today, San Antonio displays the best range of barbecue in the city’s history—and it’s truly exciting to experience. Meats by the pound and classic two- and three-meat platters are in good hands, while the bucket-list-worthy options also include inventive sandwiches, tacos and unusual combinations, like brisket with green curry, pork sausage made with Oaxaca cheese and chili serrano, and banana pudding with buñuelos. The dozens of pitmasters and chefs shaping the Alamo City’s flavor are worthy of support, so get out there and indulge in the wonderful alchemy of smoke and meat (plus elote, housemade pickles, big red cake and plenty of cobbler).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Dozens of acres destroyed in northern Guadalupe County

(Guadalupe County) — Approximately 150 acres in northern Guadalupe County were destroyed following a grass fire that kept both local volunteer fire fighters and nearby residents busy. The fire reported Thursday afternoon scorched the acres of land along the area of Boenig and Branch Roads near FM 2623. Water drops by a STAR Flight aircraft couldn’t fall fast enough on the ranch land. That’s according to Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

