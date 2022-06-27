ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

Cover picture for the articleA New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island...

The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ as NYC’s Adams battles Giuliani over Roe v. Wade ‘slap’ incident at ShopRite

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s mayor vs. mayor as controversy continues over an incident involving Rudy Giuliani at a ShopRite supermarket in Charleston on Sunday. Republican Giuliani claimed that a store worker upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court slapped him on the back and called him a “f--king scumbag” who would cause women to die.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 takeaways from primary night in New York

Round one of New York's primary season is now in the books, and it was a successful night for most incumbents or establishment favorites. It was marked by low turnout and held against the backdrop of polarizing issues at the U.S. Supreme Court being waged at the state level. Here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Real estate’s election winners and losers

The real estate industry watched nervously Tuesday night to see if moderate Democrats could hold off far-left insurgents in the state’s primary elections. For the most part, they did. The results will affect how Albany handles key real estate issues next year, including good cause eviction and the potential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James sues national gun distributors for fueling gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
reportwire.org

Legalizing Nunchucks In New York City

Thanks to Jim Maloney, People can legally carry nunchucks in New York City. But thanks to Michael Kosta, with an assist Ronny Chieng, the story is slightly less boring than it otherwise might have been. To me, the whole thing is a bunch of chucking nonsense. Open thread below…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastchesterreview.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
