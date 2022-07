Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is annoyed by predictions that the state is going deep red after Tuesday's primaries. Why it matters: Two Trump-backed conservatives emerged victorious — Darren Bailey, who will face Pritzker in November, and Rep. Mary Miller — but the governor sees the rightward shift as a strictly "Republican phenomenon.""That's not where Illinois is and that's not where Illinois ever has been," Pritzker tells Axios."We're a pro-choice state. We're the home state of Barack Obama, the Land of Lincoln, we're the first state to ratify the end of slavery and the beginning of women's suffrage. That's where we...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO